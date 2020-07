LUTCHER, La. – Sunday’s Legion Baseball State Final game featured Gauthier Amedee (Riverside) and Bill Hood (Lakeshore Titans).

Gauthier Amedee capitalized on an error to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Bill Hood would respond in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly by Norris McClure to tie the game at 1.

Gauthier Amedee scores 4 in the top of the 5th to take a 6-1 lead in the middle of the 5th — NOLALegionBaseball (@nolalegion) July 13, 2020

Gauthier Amedee went on to win 8-2 to become American Leagion American League State Champions.

Click on the video above for highlights from the game.