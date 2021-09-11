GAME RECAP: Tulane takes down Morgan State, 69-20

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WGNO) Tulane’s matchup with Morgan State was moved to Birmingham, as a result of the effects of Hurricane Ida.

TEAM NOTES

· Tulane improved to 72-51-4 in home openers.

· Tulane scored on its first drive of the game for the second straight week.

· The Green Wave opened up a 52-7 lead at the half and never trailed.

· The Green Wave faced Morgan State for the first time in program history.

· Tulane’s 69-point is the most since the Green Wave put up 72 points against Louisiana-Lafayette in 1998.

· The Green Wave’s 69-point outburst marked the fourth time the Green Wave have scored 60-or-more points since 2016.

· Prior to Fritz’s arrival in 2016, Tulane had not scored 60-or-more points since 1998.

· Tulane played 93 players on Saturday against Morgan State.

· The Green Wave have now surpassed 30-or-more points in 10 of their last 12 games, dating back to last season.

· Tulane has now defeated 17 straight opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision.

· Tulane seniors JoJo Dorceus, Corey Dublin, Merek Glover, Kevin Henry, Ajani Kerr, Jaylon Monroe, Marvin Moody, Derrion Rakestraw, Jaetavian Toles, Ryan Wright and Jeffery Johnson served as the team captains.

· Tulane offensive lineman Joey Claybrook carried the Wave of Change flag and Green Wave wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson carried the No. 18 flag in honor of former Tulane student-athlete Devon Walker.

· With the win, Tulane head coach Willie Fritz moved to 223-108-1 all-time. He becomes just the sixth Tulane head coach with 30-or-more wins in program history.

OFFENSIVE NOTES

· Offensive starters for the Green Wave were QB Michael Pratt, WR Jaetavian Toles, WR Shae Wyatt, RB Ygenio Booker, RB Cameron Carroll, TE Tyrick James, OL Sincere Haynesworth, OL Corey Dublin, OL Joey Claybrook, OL Rashad Green and OL Josh Remetich.

· Dublin’s start was the 51st of his career.

· Pratt finished the game with two touchdown passes and added one rushing touchdown. The freshman signal caller has now thrown for multiple touchdown passes in 10 career games. He also has thrown for a touchdown in every game he has appeared in for the Green Wave.

· Pratt has rushed and passed for a touchdown in eight career games.

· Pratt finished the game with 124 yards.

· Tight end Tyrick James caught a touchdown for the second straight game.

· Senior wide receiver Jaetavian Toles posted single game career highs in receptions (5) and yards (64). He also scored a touchdown for the second straight game.

· As a team, Tulane also rushed for 100 yards or more for the 66th time in its last 67 games.

DEFENSIVE NOTES

· Defensive starters for the Green Wave were LB Kevin Henry, LB Marvin Moody, CB Jaylon Monroe, DB Jadon Canady, DB Larry Brooks, DB Ajani Kerr, DB Macon Clark, DL JoJo Dorceus, DL Eric Hicks, DL Angelo Anderson and DL Jeffrey Johnson.

· As a team, Tulane held Morgan State to just 49 yards in the first half and forced the Bears into three first half turnovers.

· Senior Nick Anderson led the way defensively with 5.0 tackles.

· Graduate student Kevin Henry hauled in his first interception at Tulane. He then returned the interception 49 yards for a touchdown.

· Graduate student Derrion Rakestraw recorded his first interception with the Olive and Blue.

· Tulane has now recorded two interceptions in back-to-back games.

· As a team, Tulane finished the game with 10.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

· Ryan Wright punted just once for 68 yards.

· Merek Glover connected on a 40-yard field goal. He also drilled two extra points and in the process surpassed 300 points for his career. He currently has 301 career points and stands 32 shy of becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}