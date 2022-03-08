BATON ROUGE, La. — Game Coin (GMEX), a cryptocurrency company founded in Baton Rouge, is making waves across the name, image, likeness (NIL) landscape by signing NIL deals with 61 student-athletes from five Louisiana State University teams, the most student-athletes within a single university to sign an NIL deal at one time in 2022.

NIL collectives have become the latest hot topic for collegiate athletes with many universities using collectives to gain a competitive advantage. Baton Rouge-based Game Coin took matters into its own hands to help LSU join the collective competition by working the largest NIL deals to date for LSU teams.

A total of 61 student-athletes in LSU Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Baseball, Gymnastics and the national champion Tiger Girls dance team have agreed to an NIL deal with Game Coin.

Game Coin brokered the deal by partnering with NIL industry leader MatchPoint Connection. MatchPoint Connection, a national NIL marketplace, has brokered the majority of LSU student-athlete endorsement deals since July 1, 2021.

Joining the Game Coin GMEX team includes names like Jacob Berry and Gavin Dugas from the Top 10 nationally ranked LSU Baseball Team, Alexis Morris and Khayla Pointer of Women’s Basketball, Sarah Edwards of LSU Gymnastics, as well as Tari Eason and Darius Days of the NCAA Tournament bound Men’s Basketball team.

The LSU Tiger Girls captured the national championship at the 2022 Universal Dance Associated Championship and grabbed the nation’s attention with their viral dance routine.

“We are excited to see where this partnership takes these hard-working athletes. Our platform will give them the ability to create their own NFTs and launch their own Fan Tokens. This will allow each athlete to build their brand and monetize off the sales of their NFTs and Fan Tokens throughout their sports journey on and off the field. “ said David Mahler, Game Coin CEO.

Up next for Game Coin is the release of a unique social media platform built on the Binance blockchain that will allow athletes to post their highlights, training regimens and stats as well as interact with other athletes.

Athletes will also be able to mint as many non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as they want and receive proceeds by selling their NFTs on Game Coin’s marketplace that will launch this summer.

Cryptocurrency wallet holders and investors can purchase athletes’ NFTs and view the leaderboard to see what athletes are trending and performing the best in their sport, all within the Game Coin platform.

The first sports cryptocurrency with a philanthropic mission, Game Coin takes five percent of every transaction, whether it’s a buy, sell or transfer, and places it in its charity fund. To date, Game Coin has raised $2 million in charitable funds while also growing the coin to an impressive $1 billion in market cap since June 2021.

Game Coin is currently listed on PancakeSwap, BitMart and LBank exchanges, and thousands of cryptocurrency wallet holders have already purchased the coin.

{Courtesy: release from MatchPoint Connection}