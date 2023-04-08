COLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to the forecast of severe weather in Columbia on Saturday, Game 3 of the LSU-South Carolina baseball series has been canceled.

The game will not be made up later in the season. The series ends tied at one game apiece – South Carolina won Game 1, 13-5, on Thursday night, and LSU captured Game 2, 8-7, on Friday.

Top-ranked LSU is 26-5 overall, 7-4 in the SEC. The Tigers’ next game is on Tuesday, when they travel to New Orleans to face Tulane at 6 p.m. CT. in Turchin Stadium.

The LSU-Tulane game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on ESPN +.

{Courtesy: release from LSU Athletics}