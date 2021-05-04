Game 2 Preview: Golden State takes on New Orleans after Curry’s 41-point game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Golden State Warriors (33-32, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (29-36, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays the New Orleans Pelicans after Stephen Curry scored 41 points in the Warriors’ 123-108 victory against the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are 17-20 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference with 14 fast break points per game led by Zion Williamson averaging 2.6.

The Warriors are 19-16 in Western Conference play. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 27.5 assists. Draymond Green paces the Warriors with 8.7.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 27.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 5.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 31.4 points per game and shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Kevon Looney is shooting 55.9% and averaging 5.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 118.8 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 45.7% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 43.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Didi Louzada: out (not with team), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out (toe), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).