GALLERY: Fair Grounds hosts star-studded Louisiana Champions Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans hosted 10 stakes races on a jam-packed Louisiana Champions Day card, including the $100,000 Ladies Sprint race won in thrilling fashion by Louisiana-bred filly Ova Charged, who was a .40-1 favorite over Cilla (1.90-1).
“It’s an honor to ride for Jose’s stable, to ride Ova Charged,” said jockey Reylu Gutierrez.
“What a smart, talented, strong, physically and mentally imposing filly. I am really delighted I
can ride her.
“Two champion fillies neither of them deserved to lose.”
Champions Classic winner Grand Luwegee, who won last year’s race at 52-1 repeated with jocky Colby Hernandez on board.
“Coming out of the one hole we were definitely going to run just like last time. Gerrad
(trainer Perron) and his staff did a great job of getting this horse to the race and he ran a very
hard race,” Hernandez said. “Turning for home, when I slapped her more on the shoulder, she
kicked on.”