RESERVE, La. — Former Riverside Academy two-sport star Gage Larvadain announced that he will transfer to Miami of Ohio.

Gage Larvadain announced in December that he was entering the transfer portal after two impactful seasons at Southeastern Louisiana University.

In the fall of 2022, Gage led the Lions with 59 catches for 730 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He returned 20 kickoffs for 502 yards, averaging 25 yards per return.

As a freshman in 2021, Larvadain was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the year and received All-Conference honors as a wide receiver and kick returner.

Gage started his college football career at Southeastern Louisiana University after a stellar senior year that saw 33 touchdowns scored at three different positions.

He played quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back for the Rebels.

Gage was named both the CrescentCitySports.com, NASH ICON 106.1 FM, and Friday Night Football Prep Player of the Year for the entire New Orleans metro area in 2020.

On the basketball court, he averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists for Tim Byrd and the Riverside Rebels in their run to the semi-final round of the Division IV playoffs.