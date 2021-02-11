Gage-ing a great night: Lavardain’s 49 leads Riverside past Catholic BR

Riverside Academy guard Gage Lavardain, the Friday Night Football player of the year, is stellar in hoops, too.

Lavardain scored 49 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and handed out 4 assists in a 79-67 win over Catholic of Baton Rouge Thursday night.

Lavardain has no Division I offers, in either football or baseball. He has a D-II offer from Ouachita Baptist .

“I have coached a lot of guards,” said Riverside Academy head coach Timmy Byrd. “He’s in the same class of Tweedy (Carter) and Jared (Butler). Carter played at Baylor. Butler is a star guard on the current Baylor team, one of the tops in college basketball.

Byrd said Lavardain is “right at 28 points a game, and a triple, double.”