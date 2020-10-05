FULL INTERVIEW: Latavius Murray says vision and patience led to Saints ground success Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Running Back Latavius Murray talks about the success the New Orleans Saints’ rushing attack had Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Both Murray and Kamara combined for 147 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.

During a press conference with local media Monday, Murray feels that he and Kamara fed off each other throughout the game.

“I think, obviously, you know, being the two backs in the running back room, we want to, we take responsibility to allow the offense you know, possibly to, you know, jumpstart through us or to, you know, make a play to get us going. So, I think we both know how important that is. And so we definitely feed off each other’s energy, feed off each other, playmaking and constantly communicating, off the sideline and on and off the field. So it’s helped a lot definitely, us two communicating and just trying to compete. They’re trying to compete, he’s trying to make plays, I’m trying to make plays. I think that’s what it’s all about,” says Murray.

“I really felt the vision was there and I felt we were real patient knowing how their front plays and their backers play. They’re not a real downhill, penetration defense, so we knew we just had to be a little more patient with the holes and to hit it. That helped a lot. We knew that going into it and I think we stuck with that,” says Murray.

Latavius Murray finished with 14 carries for 64 yards and 2 touchdowns.

