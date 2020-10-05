FULL INTERVIEW: C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks about adjustments made Sunday from depleted Saints’ secondary

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Saints Defensive Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks about the adjustments the Saints short-handed secondary made after falling behind, 14-0 in the first quarter to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

“You have to keep playing, that whole quarter. It was a quick turnaround. We had to make adjustments on defense, but other than that, we’ve been down before. We have to keep fighting like we always do. Yesterday showed a lot. We could have easily given up, but the whole team came together, offensively they did things running the ball, Drew (Brees) did things, receivers stepped up big, the defense. We’re still coming together to try to get everything right and win every game possible,” says C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Without Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, the secondary would rebound and only surrender 15 more points over the next three quarters, with Patrick Robinson picking off Matt Stafford in a crucial redzone possession.

“We had a pick six, a real game-changing pick six, the first week of the season with Jack (Janoris Jackrabbit Jenkins). Just seeing him (Robinson) get a pick and see some action. Maybe we have to depend on certain people. Our backups are as good as our starters. Our coach always tells us prepare as if you’re a starter. It doesn’t matter if you’re a backup or starter. You have to play like a starter 24-7 and go out and dominate. That’s all it is, when you have guys keeping sharpening the axe, going out and competing and doing their job with what they can control and they can do. The sky’s the limit for them,” says C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Detroit Lions, 35-29.

Gardner-Johnson led the Saints defense with a team-high 6 tackles.