NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Coach Joe Scheurmann described it on Friday Night Fastball, “Byrd sent 17 batters to the plate, scoring 12 runs on 9 straight hits.” This all happened in the top of the fifth inning, as the C.E. Byrd Yellow Jackets run-ruled Brother Martin 16-5 in five innings to advance to the LHSAA Division 1 Select baseball quarterfinals.

Game 2 Highlights:

In Game 2, Frank Randol set the tone with a RBI triple to make it 1-0, Crusaders.

Brother Martin scored six runs in the fourth including a Eli Booth RBI single to make it 5-3, a Kolby Hunter 2-run single to make 7-3, and a Stan Wiltz 2-run double that made it 9-3.

The Crusaders would run-rule the Yellow Jackets in Game 2 with help from sophomore pitcher Patrick Laiche, who struck out five and went the distance.

Game 1 Highlights:

On Thursday afternoon, No. 10 C.E. Byrd took Game 1, 6-2, in the Yellow Jackets’ three-game series with 7th-seeded Brother Martin at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Kevin Robinson was Byrd’s star player, pitching a complete game. But before he even toed the rubber, Robinson set the tone at the plate in the top of the first. The three-hole hitter/pitcher turned on Gavin Simeon’s fastball, smashing a hard line drive that landed just right of the left-field line and rolled all the way to the wall. Robinson’s double scored two runners in an eventual three-run first inning, and he retired the first three batters in the bottom-half.