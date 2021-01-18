From one Super Bowl champion to another: Former LSU Tiger heaps praise on Saints QB Drew Brees

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after an interception in the final minutes of a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The New Orleans Saints could not complete the three-game sweep of Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a 30-20 victory in the Superdome on Sunday.

The lead up to the NFC Divisional Round game centered around Tom Brady versus Drew Brees.

Would this be the last home game for #9?

Could Sunday’s result possibly be the way Drew Brees goes off into retirement?

While many fans did not want to see Brees go out throwing three interceptions, one former LSU great said this despite Sunday’s performance:

Being from New Orleans Drew Brees meant everything to us in that city….. at many times our only hope, you know to smile & feel good, to live in a winning reality…. that man gave us all life…. none of us are perfect but he was close Salute !! #9Forever @drewbrees — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 18, 2021

Mathieu’s Chiefs are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 24.