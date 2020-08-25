Fritz: “We’re back to work”

NEW ORLEANS, La. – On a rain Tuesday in New Orleans, the Tulane Green Wave were back on the field for fall practice preparing for their season opener against South Alabama September 12th.

The team and school took Monday off because of the severe weather threat from Tropical Story Marco but was able to do a lot of team drills today, including 7-on-7 and Special Teams work.

“We’re back to work,” says Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz.

Students have been back on campus for a week now, and the main concern was surrounding the beginning of the semester was the impact it could have on the Tulane Football bubble.

When asked about positive cases since school has been back in session, Willie Fritz couldn’t give specifics on positive COVID-19 cases but says “it’s been great, it’s been awesome” no real change once the student population came back.

Tulane practices again tomorrow morning.

They are scheduled to hold practice in the Superdome Thursday morning.