Fritz: Tulane Football is “full speed ahead” preparing for Sept. 12th opener

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane Football wrapped up practice number 17 Wednesday morning, excited for their practice session in the Superdome Thursday.

When talking about the feeling surrounding practice tomorrow, Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz says, “It’s awesome… We’ve never had a bad practice in there.”

Thulane Football has been waiting for the new turf to be installed at the Superdome before they could practice there.

The same company that was responsible for installing new turf at the dome is the same company that installed the new turf at Yulman Stadium.

Head Coach Willie Fritz says that practicing at the Superdome can only benefit the team in the fact that it’s an indoor space with a wide field that will allow the team to maintain social distancing and eliminate any exposure to COVID-19.

Since Tulane’s fall semester began, Fritz says that he is proud of how serious his team is taking the COVID-19 protocols, adding, “It’s been impressive the commitment these guys have had to do things a little bit differently.”

Fritz is confident the team can sustain this success during the pandemic, saying “we can do it we’ve just got to stay after it.”

Tulane will practice there tomorrow and take off Friday before scrimmaging on Saturday.

As the team inches closer and closer to its regular-season opener September 12th at South Alabama, Fritz says he is more and more confident that the team will be playing.

Fritz says that right now the team is, “Full speed ahead” and that playing a college football game with no fans during a pandemic “it’s going to be surreal for everybody.”