Fritz: Tulane Football “got a lot of work done” during practice in the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane used their first fall practice in the Superdome as an opportunity to prep for South Alabama and the two service academies that the Green Wave will face in the 2020 regular season.

Head Coach Willie Fritz said that aside from game-planning for the Jags, they did a lot of triple-option work that they expect to see from the Navy Midshipmen in Week 2 and Army in Week 9.

Fritz says today, his team “got a lot of work done.”

Here are some clips from practice inside of the Superdome courtesy of Tulane Athletics:

During his post-practice press conference Thursday, he reinforced the fact that his team is “full speed ahead,” adding that the biggest thing right now is to make sure his guys aren’t burnt out come game time.

The team will have COVID-19 testing tomorrow and will not practice to recover and rest ahead of their live scrimmage Saturday.

Fritz says that he and the coaching staff had made it a point of emphasis to keep players fresh while getting in the “appropriate amount of work at the same time.”

Tulane has cut back practice time to make sure players are staying sharp and that they aren’t overdoing it.

With all of the practice time that the Green Wave has gotten in, Fritz says that the team is working on all of the “what-ifs” right now.

During camp, the quarterback room outside of Keon Howard has gotten ample repetitions in practice. Fritz says that he would be comfortable using backup quarterbacks Michael Pratt and Justin Ibieta because of all the reps they have gotten in spring ball and fall practice.

The development of those two during this time is crucial seeing that the same reps they are getting right now will not be close to the amount of reps they would get during game week.

On defense, Fritz believes this could be one of the better defensive units he. has ever had at Tulane, adding that,”we feel like we have pretty good depth at every place.”

Fritz says he has 4 guys at the linebacker position who are quality starters in the AAC.

In the secondary, he says the depth there is impressive with having “3 corners for sure that we feel can play at a high level of Division I Football.”

Tulane’s defense will have an opportunity to shine week 1 when they face a South Alabama team that finished 2-10 a season ago, averaging just 18 points per game.

That game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12th in Mobile, Al.