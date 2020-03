The motto this spring for Tulane football is from good to great. Head coach Willie Fritz said there’s a lot of layers to that, including more accountability from players and coaches, and a sharp decrease in penalties.

Fritz was asked if 7 wins in back to back seasons was good enough?

Fritz said penalties were a key factor in at least two Tulane losses last season.

Tulane will have 15 practice this spring. The spring game is Saturday March 28th.

Tulane Pro Day will be held Thursday April 1st.