Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said Thursday that an outbreak of Covid-19 “could decimate us.”

And, that he has warned his team to be on their Covid p’s and q’s all season long.

Fritz said 10 players missed Thursday’s practice because their Covid tests results were not yet known.

He said he’s had some players in quarantine, and some players who tested positive. But, he would not reveal exact numbers.