Fritz Tabs Chip Long as Tulane’s New Offensive Coordinator

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football head coach Willie Fritz announced the addition of Chip Long as the Green Wave’s new offensive coordinator today.

Long joins the Green Wave staff after he spent the 2020 campaign serving as an offensive analyst at the University of Tennessee. Prior to his time at Tennessee, Long spent the previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Notre Dame (2017-19), where he helped lead the Fighting Irish to a 32-6 record in that span and three final top 20 national poll rankings. The Birmingham, Alabama, native was a finalist for the 2018 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Chip Long to our staff,” Fritz said. “Chip is one of the best offensive minds in college football today and his track record as a coordinator at some of the nation’s top collegiate programs speak for itself. We look forward to having him take our offense to even greater heights.”

In addition to his three-year tenure at Notre Dame, Long also has coached at Louisville (2006-07), Arkansas (2008-09), Illinois (2010-11), Arizona State (2012-15) and Memphis (2016).

Throughout his 15-year coaching career, Long has coached 11 players that have been selected in the National Football League Draft. In addition, Long has coached in 11 bowl games.

“I cannot thank coach Coach Fritz enough for this wonderful opportunity at Tulane,” Long said. “This team has a great foundation to build on for years to come and I am thrilled to be part of this program which has a very bright future ahead.”

This past season under Long’s assistance, Tennessee’s offensive unit continued to develop, as it posted some of its best showings in recent history, including a 464-yard effort against back on Nov. 21 against 21st-ranked Auburn. The Volunteers’ 464 yards of total offense was the highest offensive output against Auburn since UT put up 502 yards in the 1997 SEC Championship. The performance also marked UT’s most yards against a ranked team since a 521-yard effort against 24th-ranked Nebraska in the 2016 Music City Bowl.



As the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, the Irish ranked in the top 25 nationally in scoring offense in 2019 (14th – 36.8 ppg) and 2017 (24th – 34.2 ppg) under Long’s guidance. During Long’s first season as offensive coordinator in 2017, Notre Dame ranked seventh nationally in rushing at 269.3 yards per game and set single-season school records in rushing yards (3,503) and yards per carry (6.3).



Long also helped develop current Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book into one of the nation’s premier quarterbacks in 2018. Book won his first nine career starts, becoming the first quarterback in program history to do so. In 2018, Book’s 68.2 completion percentage set a new program record and ranked eighth in the country. Book threw for 2,628 yards and 19 touchdowns that season and was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. He was also a finalist for the Manning Award.



Prior to Notre Dame, Long served as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Memphis in 2016. The Tigers ranked in the top 20 nationally in passing offense (14th – 304.4 ypg), scoring offense (16th – 38.8 ppg), completion percentage (17th – 63.5), passing efficiency (19th – 152.53) and first downs gained (20th – 303). Memphis was one of six FBS teams to rank in the top 20 in each of those offensive categories in 2016.



Before arriving at Memphis, Long served as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Arizona State (2012-15). During that time, the Sun Devils averaged 37 points a game, finished with consecutive 10-win seasons (2013, 2014) and won the 2013 Pac-12 South crown. In his four seasons at Arizona State, the Sun Devils scored 50 or more points in 14 games. Long was recognized as one of the country’s top-25 recruiters by Rivals and 247Sports in 2015.



Prior to Arizona State, Long served as the tight ends and fullbacks coach at Illinois under Ron Zook for two seasons (2010-11). From 2008-09, Long coached the tight ends as an offensive graduate assistant under Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino. Before Arkansas, Long was a member of Petrino’s Louisville staff as an offensive graduate assistant from 2006-07.



Long earned his bachelor’s degree in history with minors in psychology and business administration from the University of North Alabama. Long, a wide receiver/tight end for the Lions from 2002-05, earned 2005 All-America first team and All-Gulf South Conference (GSC) first team honors. In 2010, Long was named to the GSC All-Decade Team at tight end.



Long and his wife, Kari, have two daughters, Lyla and Alyson.

THE CHIP LONG FILE

ALMA MATER

North Alabama, 2005, Bachelor’s degree in history with minors in Psychology and Business Adaminstration



PLAYING EXPERIENCE

2002-05: North Alabama

FAMILY

Wife: Kari

Children: Lyla and Alyson

COACHING CAREER

2006-07: Louisville – Graduate Assistant

2008-09: Arkansas – Graduate Assistant

2010-11: Illinois – Tight Ends

2012-13: Arizona State – Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends

2014-15: Arizona State – Recruiting Coordinator/Tight Ends/Special Teams

2016: Memphis – Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

2017-19: Notre Dame – Offensive Coordinator

2020: Tennessee – Offensive Analyst

POSTSEASON EXPERIENCE (11)

2006: Orange Bowl (Louisville)

2009: Liberty Bowl (Arkansas)

2010: Texas Bowl (Illinois)

2011: Fight Hunger Bowl (Illinois)

2012: Fight Hunger Bowl (Arizona State)

2013: Holiday Bowl (Arizona State)

2014: Sun Bowl (Arizona State)

2015: Cactus Bowl (Arizona State)

2016: Boca Raton Bowl (Memphis)

2017: Citrus Bowl (Notre Dame)

2018: Cotton Bowl (Notre Dame)

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}