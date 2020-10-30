Friday Night Football Preview: Slidell at Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. – Ponchatoula tries to stay unbeaten in district 6-5A Friday night when the Green Wave host Slidell at the Swamp.

Kickoff is 7 pm.

Ponchatoula is 3-1, 3-0 in district play. Last Friday night, the Green Wave won a key district game at Mandeville, 17-14.

Slidell is 1-3, and defeated Hammond last week. The Tigers ran the gauntlet in the first three weeks, falling to St Charles, St Paul’s, and Mandeville.

This week, WGNO Sports’ Richie Mills previewed the matchup with Slidell with Ponchatoula head coach Hank Tierney.