Friday Night Football Podcast: Wolves wipe out against Ponchatoula Green Wave in wild ride at Hunter Stadium

In this episode, hosts Ed Daniels and Coach J.T. Curtis talk Week 7 prep football action, including a heartbreaker at Hunter Stadium between St. Paul’s and Ponchatoula.

Plus, we recognize the Best Chevrolet ‘Best Player of the Week’ as well as preview Saints-49ers.

We even highlight the LHSAA volleyball state tournament in Kenner.

In addition, we include our FNF post-show from Facebook Live, where we answer your questions regarding high school, collegiate or pro football action.

