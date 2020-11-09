Friday Night Football Podcast: Newman defeats St. Charles Catholic for the first time in two decades

Welcome to the Friday Night Football Podcast.

Tune in to Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl with all your local scores, highlights and special stories from around New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana.

In this episode, hosts Ed Daniels and Coach J.T. Curtis talk Week 6 prep football action, including Newman’s first win over St. Charles Catholic in two decades.

We also recognize the Best Chevrolet ‘Best Player of the Week’ as well as preview Saints-Bucs, and discuss the LSU quarterback debate in our bonus audio feed from the FNF post-show on Facebook Live, where we answer your questions regarding high school, collegiate or pro football action.

This is, WGNO Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.