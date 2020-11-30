Friday Night Football Podcast: Let the playoffs begin!

Welcome to the Friday Night Football Podcast.

Tune in to Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl with all your local scores, highlights and special stories from around New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana.

In this episode, hosts Ed Daniels and Coach J.T. Curtis talk opening round playoff action, including a “lights out” thriller between Thibodaux and John Ehret at Harold ‘Hoss’ Memtsas Stadium.

Plus, we recognize the Best Chevrolet ‘Best Player of the Week’ and much, much more in our FNF post-show from Facebook Live, where we answer your questions regarding high school, collegiate or pro football action.

This is the WGNO Friday Night Football Podcast, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.