NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brother Martin’s Balpreet Parmar may make his head coach laugh, but the words are true. Parmar is wise beyond his age, carrying a 4.44 GPA and a 29 on the ACT.

However, the Crusaders’ senior tackle is aiming even higher on the collegiate test, even after going up four points from his previous attempt.

“I was really proud of myself cause my previous one was a 25, and I was very excited to increase it to a 29. I can get more scholarship money off. I wanna help out my parents who’ve helped me out my whole life. Honestly, it’s pretty easy to me. It’s just that I have to focus, hard work, everything. I strive to finish my work,” said Brother Martin senior offensive lineman Balpreet Parmar.

Parmar is finishing his final season at Brother Martin, and the senior already has his next goals in mind.

Parmar intends to attend Tulane University and major in biomedical engineering. Although his intellect on the field will be missed, Crusaders head coach Mark Bonis will miss his character the most.

“He’s not a clown by any stretch, but he’s able to make light in certain situations. He’s also able, at times for me, he actually because of his wisdom at times helps to put things in perspective for me,” says Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.

Balpreet Parmar of Brother Martin. This week's scholar-athlete.

