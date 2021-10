NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Life is good if you are the New Orleans Saints. And, it could be better.

If the Saints had not gifted the giants a win earlier this month, New Orleans would be 4-1.

But, still 3-2 considering all the Saints' issues is very good.

The club has been hit by injury, suspension, displacement – a litany of things – but as Sean Payton says – if you look for excuses you can find them.

After five weeks, we have seen the saints personality – play excellent defense, protect the ball, making enough plays in the passing game, hand the ball a lot to Alvin Kamara.