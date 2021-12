BATON ROUGE, LA. — The second-seeded Southern Lab Kittens are scheduled to take on number one and undefeated Ouachita Christian in the Division 4 Final next weekend. The Kittens have not played in a title game since 2016.

"We’re going to give the people what they paid for and that’s a show," said head coach Darryl Asberry.

"We know we’re not finished. We’re not satisfied. At all. We just have to finish. That’s really the biggest thing that’s going around so you might not see us as happy at practice. You might not see us as looking happy like we made it because we haven’t made anything yet. We haven’t done anything yet. Not until we have a trophy that says champions and not state runner-up we won a championship," said senior Herman Brister.

"We’re not even keeping up with our record. We’re not concerned about the record right now because when Christian and Southern Lab meet the records don’t even matter," said Asberry.