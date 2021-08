Watch Friday Night Football at 11 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night and again at midnight on WGNO-ABC 26.

Welcome to the Friday Night Football Podcast.

The 30th season of Friday Night Football is underway, despite the fourth surge of COVID-19 and the looming presence of Hurricane Ida, which saw some New Orleans-area jamborees canceled prior to the storm’s expected landfall on Sunday.

Tune in to Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl with hosts Ed Daniels and JT Curtis for all your local scores, highlights and special stories from around New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana.