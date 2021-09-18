Friday Night Flashback: Interview with legendary coach Bob Conlin

NEW ORLEANS — Our Friday Night Flashback is brought to you by our friends at Hooters.

Tonight, we flashback to remember an interview we did with legendary coach Bobby Conlin, in 1992.

Brother Martin head coach Bob Conlin won 204 games in 27 seasons.

He coached brother martin to a state title in 1971 and into the Superdome Classic finals in 1989.

In this interview, we asked how far his team could go?

“Right now, we are playing extremely well. If we get better each week, there’s no telling how far we can go,” says Conlin.

We got the typical Conlin answer but with a tinge of optimism.

Conlin’s teams made the playoffs 18 of 27 seasons.

