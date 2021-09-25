Friday Night Flashback: Henry Rando

NEW ORLEANS — Our Friday Night Flashback is brought to you by our friends at Hooters.

Tonight, we take you back to Henry Rando restoring the roar at Holy Cross School – and in 1992, he took over a struggling East Jefferson football program.

The fiery head coach cut his teeth with an encyclopedic knowledge of the defense.

And a somewhat acerbic tongue. You either loved him, or you didn’t.

He told a young reporter in an interview, way back then.

“I am going to be totally honest. It is 50-50. Some are pulling for me, some are pulling very hard that I fall flat on my face,” said Rando.

That didn’t happen. Rando rebuilt the Warriors — he stayed connected to the game he loved, New Orleans prep football until his passing in March of 2015.