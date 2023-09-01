NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head to open the regular season.
Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
Sr. Charles Catholic vs. Archbishop Shaw in our Smooth Game of the Week, presented by Smoothie King
Bogalusa vs. Franklinton
Vandebilt Catholic vs. E.D. White
Hahnville vs. Newman
Edna Karr vs. L.B. Landry
Archbishop Hannan vs. Chalmette
Varnado vs. Pine
Fontainebleau vs. Lakeshore
Kenner Discovery vs. East Jefferson
Archbishop Rummel vs. Ouachita Parish
Madison Prep vs. Brother Martin
De La Salle vs. Central
Warren Easton vs. Ruston
Mandeville vs. Denham Springs
You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.