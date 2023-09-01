NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head to open the regular season.

Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

Sr. Charles Catholic vs. Archbishop Shaw in our Smooth Game of the Week, presented by Smoothie King

Bogalusa vs. Franklinton

Vandebilt Catholic vs. E.D. White

Hahnville vs. Newman

Edna Karr vs. L.B. Landry

Archbishop Hannan vs. Chalmette

Varnado vs. Pine

Fontainebleau vs. Lakeshore

Kenner Discovery vs. East Jefferson

Archbishop Rummel vs. Ouachita Parish

Madison Prep vs. Brother Martin

De La Salle vs. Central

Warren Easton vs. Ruston

Mandeville vs. Denham Springs

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

