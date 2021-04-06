Friday Night Fastball returns to WGNO Sports lineup on April 9

Watch Friday Night Fastball at 11 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' and midnight on WGNO-ABC 26

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s premiere high school baseball sports show is back.

One of the three pillars of the WGNO Sports ‘Friday Night’ series, which includes Friday Night Football and Friday Night Sports, Friday Night Fastball returns this week.

The season debut on Friday, April 9, is the first of five weekly episodes showcasing prep highlights, school spotlights and human interest stories on everything New Orleans baseball related.

This week, WGNO is catching up with St. Charles Catholic and Comets head coach Wayne Stein to get the meaning behind the team’s favorite saying: ‘Bring the juice!’

Watch Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.