Freshman Quarterback Michael Pratt Named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt throws a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University freshman quarterback Michael Pratt was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll on Monday following his performance in the Green Wave’s 38-12 win over Army on Saturday at Yulman Stadium.

This is the first weekly recognition for Pratt this season from the league office.



Pratt earned the recognition after he played a key role in guiding the Green Wave to their third straight win. Pratt finished the game with 197 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes. The freshman signal-caller has now thrown for multiple touchdown passes in five games.

The Boca Raton, Florida, native currently has 14 passing touchdowns on the year, the most among all freshmen in The American.



Pratt’s selection to the league’s weekly honor roll marks the ninth time Tulane has been recognized by The American this season.



Tulane 2020 AAC Weekly Honorees

Sept. 14 – Cameron Sample (Defensive Player of the Week)

Sept. 14 – Tyjae Spears (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Cameron Carroll (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Patrick Johnson (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 2 – Duece Watts (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 2 – Nick Anderson (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 9 – Patrick Johnson (Defensive Player of the Week)

Nov. 9 – Cameron Carroll (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 16 – Michael Pratt (Weekly Honor Roll)



Tulane returns to action on Nov. 19, as it heads to No. 25-ranked Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.



{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}