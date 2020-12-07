Freshman Quarterback Michael Pratt Named AAC Offensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University freshman quarterback Michael Pratt was selected as the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday following his performance in the Green Wave’s 35-21 win over Memphis on Saturday at Yulman Stadium.

In addition, Green Wave defensive lineman Cameron Sample was selected to the AAC Weekly honor roll.

This is the second weekly recognition for Pratt and Sample this season.



Pratt earned the recognition after he threw for a career-high 254 yards passing, going 21-of-33 through the air. He also accounted for a season-best four touchdowns, as he passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more on the ground. Pratt also spread the wealth, as he completed passes to 10 different receivers.



The Boca Raton, Florida, native currently has 18 passing touchdowns on the year, the most among all true freshmen in the country.

Sample was selected to the weekly honor roll after he played a key role in limiting Memphis to just 300 yards of total offense. Memphis entered the game averaging 488.1 yards of total offense per game. This is just the third time this season Memphis has been held under 350 yards of total offense. The Snellville, Georgia, native finished the game with three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup. His sack of Memphis quarterback Brady White on fourth down late in the fourth quarter sealed the Green Wave win.



Pratt and Sample’s weekly honors mark the 10th and 11th time this season a Tulane player has been recognized by The American.



Tulane 2020 AAC Weekly Honorees

Sept. 14 – Cameron Sample (Defensive Player of the Week)

Sept. 14 – Tyjae Spears (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Cameron Carroll (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Patrick Johnson (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 2 – Duece Watts (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 2 – Nick Anderson (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 9 – Patrick Johnson (Defensive Player of the Week)

Nov. 9 – Cameron Carroll (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 16 – Michael Pratt (Weekly Honor Roll)

Dec. 7 – Michael Pratt (Offensive Player of the Week)

Dec. 7 – Cameron Sample (Defensive Player of the Week)



