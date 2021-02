Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Leonard Fournette are on opposite sides in Super Bowl 55.

And, the publicity their high school, St Augustine, is receiving is priceless.

School CEO and President Dr. Kenneth St. Charles said the two alums fulfill the mission of the school.

Mathieu is aiming for his second straight Super Bowl crown.

Fournette’s Super Bowl appearance is his first.