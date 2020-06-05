Frank Daggs, Jr. named McDonogh 35 head football coach

InspireNOLA Charter Schools and McDonogh 35 Senior High School are excited to announce that Frank Daggs, Jr. has been named as the school’s new Head Varsity Football Coach. Read More: https://t.co/hlVW1Tbri3 pic.twitter.com/byGcVbmzyy — InspireNOLA Schools (@InspireNOLA) June 5, 2020

On Thursday, InspireNOLA Charter Schools and McDonogh 35 Senior High School announced Frank Daggs, Jr. as the new Head Varsity Football Coach.

Daggs has held several positions as an assistant coach in his time at McDonogh 35. 14 years as a Program coordinator, 10 years as Defensive Coordinator, and the last 5 years as Assistant Head Coach.

Daggs was promoted to head coach, succeeding the legendary Wayne Reese, Sr., who he coached under the past 18 years.

Coach Reese passed away on April 2, 2020, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Daggs was member of the varsity football team at St. Augustine High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in Health and Physical Education, from Nicholls State University.