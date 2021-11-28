Fournette scores 4 TDs, Brady rallies Bucs past Indy 38-31

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball down the field in the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tom Brady came to Indianapolis in a new uniform.

He followed the same old script – turning mistakes into points and leading his team on another decisive last-minute scoring drive.

This time, former LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette broke the tie with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a critical 38-31 come-from-behind win for Brady’s first win over the Colts since joining the Buccaneers.

”Not a lot of love lost, I think,” Brady said, referring to the rivalry he’s had with the Colts. “It was good to win.”

For Brady, it seemed as if nothing changed.

He improved to 16-4 all time against the Colts, leading the Bucs (8-3) to a second straight victory while relying on his supporting cast to do most of the heavy lifting.

Fournette carried 17 times for 100 yards and three scores and caught Brady’s only TD pass of the game, a career-high four touchdowns. Ronald Jones II gave the Bucs their first lead, 28-24 on a 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter and Rob Gronkowski caught seven passes for a season-best 123 yards.