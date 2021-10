FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, a New Orleans Saints helmet rests on the playing field before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons’ foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Four New Orleans Saints players have been ruled OUT for the team’s Week 7 matchup against Seattle.

They are RB Dwayne Washington (neck), WR Deonte Harris (hamstring), Taysom Hill (concussion), and DE Payton Turner (calf).

Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy were both limited for a third straight practice.

The Saints travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks at 7:15 p.m. Monday night.