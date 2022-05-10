NEW ORLEANS — An eighth-inning flurry from the bats of the Tulane University baseball team secured an 11-7 victory over South Alabama in the final midweek contest of the season inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium Tuesday night.

The Green Wave pushed four runs across the plate in the bottom of the eighth to break a tie ballgame stringing together three hits and three walks to post the crooked number on the scoreboard.

Junior Tyler Hoffman provided just what the Green Wave needed on the mound down the stretch dealing two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth to earn his second victory of the season. Hoffman allowed only one hit and struck out a pair in his two innings of work.

Tulane nearly let the game slip away when USA tied the game off a grand slam in a six-run sixth inning to tie the game, 7-7.

The Wave travel to Wichita, Kansas, to face the Wichita State Shockers this weekend for its final road AAC series of the season.

(Courtesy Tulane Sports Information Department)