Four Privateers Reach Double Figures, Late Rally Falls Short vs. Cajuns

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (0-3) had four in double figures and led for most of the first half but fell just short in a 66-63 defeat against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) on Wednesday evening at the Lakefront Arena.
Louisiana 66, New Orleans 63
Records: Louisiana (1-1), New Orleans (0-3)
Location: Lakefront Arena (New Orleans)
THE FINISH
Rodney Carson Jr. had five big points down the stretch to tie the game twice. He hit a long two at the 2:17 mark and a triple inside of 50 seconds left. However, the Cajuns went ahead for good on a Mylik Wilson three-point play.
The Cajuns went 4-for-6 from the free throw line inside the final minute to hold off New Orleans’ late charge. New Orleans rallied back from down by as many as 11 points when they trailed 41-30 with 14 minutes remaining.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Privateers led for a large chunk of the first half: 17:19 to be exact. The lead was as big as nine points and New Orleans’ defense was on point to start. The Ragin’ Cajuns were just 2-for-10 with five turnovers to start the game.
After the road side scored the first four points of the game, the first of two Lamont Berzat triples gave New Orleans their first advantage just shy of three minutes into the game. The Cajuns shot just 34.5 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes.
NOTES
–Damion Rosser tied a career-high with 18 points.
-Rosser earned his second career double-double, both against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
-Carson hit a career-high three triples.
-The Privateers paced the battle on the boards 42-33.
-Ladarius Marshall had his first two blocks as a Privateer.
–Troy Green had 10 of his 12 points in the second half. He is now at 974 career points.
-For the second consecutive season, Rosser opened the campaign with three straight double figure scoring efforts.
UP NEXT
The Privateers hit the road for the BSN Sports Dolphin Classic. They will face Florida National, Campbell, and Jacksonville between Dec. 8-10.
{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}