Four Privateers Reach Double Figures, Late Rally Falls Short vs. Cajuns

New Orleans, La. - In your opinion what's your main objective when you're running that quarterback power play, like what do you have to do to make that a success?"Man, I feel like up front we've been blocking that so well and really every play. My thing is reading Nick Easton. Nick Easton did a great job all week and in the game of pulling and really that's my key block. So when I get the ball, I pick up Nick and really cutting off his block. Most the time, it's been a short yardage situation. My idea is do what I can to get the first down and go from there."

Do you think just the fact that you've been asked to throw a little bit more in these last couple weeks, just because your roles changed here, has that opened it up at all? Or changed way defenses have to have to defend you there?"Yeah, for sure. I think when I was coming in before for Drew (Brees), there were a few things that they could probably key on. And I don't know what the percentage breakdown is. But I'm sure we're definitely more run heavy than we are pass when I was going in for Drew. Now, the defense has to play it honest and play so many different things every snap. So I think that is more advantageous for us offensively."