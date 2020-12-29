Four peat: Lafayette Christian holds off St Charles Catholic for Division III championship

In a battle of two outstanding defenses, Lafayette Christian’s was one play better, and that play was good enough to help the Knights to their fourth consecutive state football championship.

Lafayette Christian scored on the first play from scrimmage, and then hold off St Charles Catholic 12-7 Monday afternoon in the Division III championship game at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports

Last year, Lafayette Christian defeated St Charles 41-14 in the championship game.

Lafayette Christian won the Division IV championship in 2017 and 2018, before winning the Division III championship in 2019.

