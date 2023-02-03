Jesuit high school will send at least four seniors from the class of 2023 to college football.

Wide receiver Jace Larsen, who had 49 receptions in 2022, 7 for touchdowns, has a preferred walk-on offer from the University of South Alabama. Larsen spurned offers from Nicholls and Southeastern.

Cornerback Nick Jacobs, according to head coach Ryan Manale, will accept a gray shirt offer from Tulane University. Jacobs, won’t be on the Tulane roster, until January of 2024.

Punter William Hudlow has accepted a non-athletic scholarship offer from Tulane University. Hudlow averaged 44 yards a punt. Manale said of the 40 times Hudlow punted last season, 12 were down inside the 20, and 8 resulted in muffed punts.

And, placekicker Aidan Corbello will follow in his Father’s footsteps and walk on at LSU.

Corbello made all 25 extra points last season. He was 14 of 17 on field goal attempts, with all three misses coming from beyond 35 yards.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Aidan if kicking for the Tigers in a few seasons,” said Manale.

These four will be recognized at a school function in May.