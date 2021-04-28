Former Virginia Tech football player Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, he will skip in-person draft event

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus said his client former Virginia Tech Football player Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID-19.

Farley will not be attending the NFL Draft event on Thursday.

He is expected to be a first-round pick. Rosenhaus told the NFL Network Farley is “totally asymptomatic and feels completely normal”.

Farley decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season at Virginia Tech due to coronavirus concerns.

In two seasons playing for the Hokies, he recorded six interceptions, 56 tackles and a touchdown.

Recent reports have indicated that the New Orleans Saints were interested in trading up in the first round to draft Farley.