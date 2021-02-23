Former Times Picayune sports editor, Bob Roesler passes at age 93

One of the giants of New Orleans sports reporting has passed.

Bob Roesler, longtime sportswriter and sports editor at the Times-Picayune died last night at the age of 93. Mr. Roesler passed after a long illness.

“When you think of great sports journalists in this town, Bob Roesler is right there with Pete Finney, Buddy Diliberto and Black Cat Lacombe,” said former TP sportswriter Brian Allee-Walsh.

“We will miss and have missed what he brought to the profession,” said Allee-Walsh.

Roesler was a key member of a group that brought the Super Bowl to New Orleans for the first time. He and tourism chief Ed McNeill lobbied the NFL tirelessly for the event.

The Vikings and Chiefs played Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium, January 11th, 1970.

Mr. Roesler is survived by his wife Chloe, and three children Bob Jr, Kim, and Toby.

Arrangements are pending.