Former student-athlete to Demario Davis: “You have changed my life”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Dallas Matamoros has always loved football.

He played linebacker at Lakeshore high school and grew up rooting for the Saints and LSU Tigers.

But In May of 2020, everything changed.

“He was a senior at LSU when he was hit by a car,” said Tracy Matamoros. “He suffered a traumatic brain injury. It also left him blind. He was in a coma for about three months. Dallas was not supposed to survive he was not supposed to make it the chances were very slim and at times it almost felt like they wrote him off.”

Shortly after the accident, Dallas received a message of hope from his favorite player.

“Demario Davis here, linebacker with the New Orleans Saints. Just want you to know myself and my family are praying for you, heard about your story heard about what’s going on. Just want you to know that we’re lifting you up,” said Davis.

“Dallas was unconscious when Demario reached out to us and sent him that video praying for him and it was very powerful,” said Tracy Matamoros.

Dallas spent five months in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in Louisiana and Texas relearning how to walk and talk.

Just over one year after the accident, Dallas and Demario finally meet, face to face.

