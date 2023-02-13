NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Local football great Delvin Breaux will host a first-ever ‘Football and Mental Health Awareness’ camp at Jefferson Indoor Sports in Harahan, La. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The camp will feature two sessions, the first for ages 5-11 from 9am to noon, and a second for ages 12-18 from 2-5pm.

Competition activities include:

40-yard Dash

One-on-ones

Punt, Pass, Kick & more

Food, live music, autograph sessions and photos will all be available.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

Cost is $25 per child.

For payment and sponsorship opportunities, visit Delvin Breaux’s official Twitter page here.