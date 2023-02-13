NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Local football great Delvin Breaux will host a first-ever ‘Football and Mental Health Awareness’ camp at Jefferson Indoor Sports in Harahan, La. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The camp will feature two sessions, the first for ages 5-11 from 9am to noon, and a second for ages 12-18 from 2-5pm.
Competition activities include:
- 40-yard Dash
- One-on-ones
- Punt, Pass, Kick & more
Food, live music, autograph sessions and photos will all be available.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
Cost is $25 per child.
For payment and sponsorship opportunities, visit Delvin Breaux’s official Twitter page here.