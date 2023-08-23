NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Saints running back Reggie Bush is suing college football’s governing body, according to an ESPN report.

The NCAA reportedly wiped all traces of Bush’s college career from the books after accusing him of taking illegal benefits from an agent while enrolled at the University of Southern California.

Back in 2021, ESPN asked the NCAA whether Bush’s record would be reinstated now that new rules allowed players to benefit from name and image likeness. Officials said no because NIL rules still do not allow a “pay for play” arrangement.

Bush and his lawyers say that statement is “false and highly offensive.”

A press conference is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Los Angeles to further discuss the lawsuit.

