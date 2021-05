NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints second head coach in franchise history, JD Roberts has died at the age of 88.

The Saints made the announcement on social media, Tuesday.

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of J.D. Roberts



Roberts was the second head coach in franchise history and an original member of the Saints’ staff https://t.co/xh5t9kKu6d — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 25, 2021

Roberts won his first game as head coach when Tom Dempsey kicked a 63 yard field goal to defeat the Lions 19-17, November 8th 1970 at Tulane Stadium.

He was fired in the 1973 preseason, and replaced by John North.

Roberts is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He played at the University of Oklahoma.