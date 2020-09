FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, a New Orleans Saints helmet rests on the playing field before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons’ foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

A popular former Saint has passed.

Defensive tackle Derland Moore lived 68 years. He died Thursday after battling cancer.

Moore played with the Saints from 1973 to 1985. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1983. The Saints paid tribute to Moore, Friday.

New Orleans Saints legend Derland Moore dies at 68



Story: https://t.co/coJdPpJwgk pic.twitter.com/xpJoADqZtv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 25, 2020

Moore, who played college football at Oklahoma, was drafted in the second round by the Saints in 1973.

He played for several Saints head coaches, including John North, Hank Stram, Dick Nolan, and Bum Phillips.