SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Former Rummel standout running back and linebacker, Logan Diggs, announced on social media Thursday that he was entering the transfer portal.

Diggs has spent the last two years with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In his announcement, Diggs says “this has been the hardest decision of my life, but I know with faith and belief, all things are possible.”

In two years as a member of the Notre Dame backfield, Diggs appeared in 20 games with over 1,000 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns. He also recorded 267 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns.

He ran for 820 yards and 4 touchdowns in 12 of the team’s 13 games last year.

The move is an interesting one, considering that years ago, Diggs chose Notre Dame over LSU on signing day.

The decision came after a senior season with the Raiders where Diggs totaled 800 yards from scrimmage and 9 touchdowns.

No word on where the former 3-star recruit is headed next.

Earlier today, Notre Dame transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner announced his commitment to Alabama, where former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was hired in February.