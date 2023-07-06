NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans Summer League roster includes a former Ragin Cajun basketball star. Frank Bartley is ready to take advantage of the opportunity.

Frank says, “To come back home, to the home team and lead these guys and showcase what I learned. I had the best year of my career, last year. I feel like it was my turn. Sometimes people give up but, when people get older, man, getting that phone call man… I’m prepared for it!”

It’s been a career of preparing for Frank Bartley the 4th…

A former Ragin Cajun, Bartley has played much of his professional career overseas…

Frank says, “I started in Canada, Canada, to Spain, from Sapin to Germany during Covid, Germany to Israel, and last year in Israel. And last year I was in Italy. Hopefully, I can stay!!”

For Frank, it’s great being back home… and he’s got a cheering section, already, being from Baton Rouge, and all!

Frank says, “I got a lot of people rooting for me in my corner. They believe in me, and I believe in myself, and hopefully, I can go showcase my ability in Vegas!”

At 29 years old, he’s rolling the dice and looking to use his experience as an advantage, all the while helping the team improve…

Frank says, “Me being the older guy, There is not much that I haven’t seen, me being the older guys, for me being the vet, trying to communicate, trying to help the guys being professional, come early, stay late, getting treatment, take care of your body.. doing little things. talking on the court, talking on defense, taking defense personally… scoring takes care of itself. I led the league in scoring in Italy… but, that might not be my role here so you have to do other things to showcase your ability.”

Frank shot nearly 40 percent from 3, last season in Italy… something he’s worked hard to improve on, and it paid off for him…

He’s ready, though to do anything to help the Pels win.

Frank says, “I can do everything else. I rebound, lead, take charges, do the dirty work, pick up full court, there are a lot of other things I can do to help this team win.”

While winning with the Pels, comes in as a top priority, he knows he’s on display for all the other NBA teams, as well…

and what happens in Vegas, doesn’t always stay in Vegas…

Frank says, “It’s Sin City, so you can get yourself in trouble if you are not careful. so, you have to be mindful of that. be professional, and while we are out there we are going to have a good time, but we gonna be focused and gotta win games. And everybody is gonna try to make an impression on every staff out there.”