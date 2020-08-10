Former Nicholls RB Dalton Hilliard Jr. dead at 29

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Former Nicholls State University Running Back, Dalton Hilliard Jr., has passed away at the age of 29.

The Nicholls State University Football program confirmed the news on Monday via Twitter:

The Nicholls Football program lost a member of our family, as former running back Dalton Hilliard Jr. passed away at the age of 29.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends, former coaches and teammates. pic.twitter.com/QwwJ8R4Epk — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) August 10, 2020

Hilliard Jr. was the son of former LSU and New Orleans Saints star running back Dalton Hilliard Sr.

He played high school football at Brother Martin, where he rushed for a school record 20 touchdowns as a senior.

As of Monday, his cause of death is still unknown.

Funeral arrangements are pending.