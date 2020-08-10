Former Nicholls RB Dalton Hilliard Jr. dead at 29

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Former Nicholls State University Running Back, Dalton Hilliard Jr., has passed away at the age of 29.
The Nicholls State University Football program confirmed the news on Monday via Twitter:
Hilliard Jr. was the son of former LSU and New Orleans Saints star running back Dalton Hilliard Sr.
He played high school football at Brother Martin, where he rushed for a school record 20 touchdowns as a senior.
As of Monday, his cause of death is still unknown.
Funeral arrangements are pending.